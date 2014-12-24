The 9 Most Informative Maps Of 2014

A map is much more than a place to give you directions to your next destination. Used well, a map offers a view of the world from above that can change the way you think about our geography and the people who inhabit it.

Some of the maps we’ve seen this year have been truly mind-altering, like the series of maps showing just how much of the state of Louisiana is sinking into the sea each year. Others have been more whimsical, showing the petty prejudices people around the world hold for each other.

And others will change the way you view the country–like the map breaking down our population by race–or our cities, like the map that abstracts cities based on their street grids.

So take a quick trip through all these maps that changed our perspective this year:

1: This Is What Your City Would Look Like If All The World’s Ice Sheets Melt





You’re going to need to learn the names of some new islands.

2: Louisiana Is Going To End Up Underwater Sooner Than You Might Think