9 Giant Leaps For Women In Science and Technology In 2014

Fast-forward to 2018. That year, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the country will have 1.2 million unfilled jobs in the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and math, known by that increasingly inescapable acronym STEM.

Look at those positions now and the lack of women—a group who make up more than half of the workforce—isn’t a problem just for women. The whole economy feels it. And without question, changing gender stereotypes and breaking down what scientists and engineers should look like is a long overdue transformation. The good news is, it’s all happening.

Female leaders in STEM are shedding light on a means to a solution by being the solution themselves. While the numbers are in need of multiplying, there are monumental strides being made among women and girls in STEM.

Fields Medal winner Maryam Mirzakhani Image via Stanford University

No doubt the most publicized achievement was the awarding of the Fields Medal to Maryam Mirzakhani, an Iranian math professor at Stanford University, who became the first female winner of the prestigious award—often described as the Nobel prize for mathematics—in its 80-year history. “It’s an extraordinary moment,” Christiane Rousseau, vice president of the International Mathematics Union, told the Guardian. “Marie-Curie had Nobel prizes in physics and chemistry at the beginning of the 20th century, but in mathematics this is the first time we have a woman winning the most prestigious prize there is.”

It may have been the most noticeable milestone for a woman in science this year, but it wasn’t the only one. I’ve collected nine other important highlights below.

On September 4, the White House appointed Google veteran Megan Smith, 50, as the country’s third-ever CTO, giving women everywhere a new tech titan role model to follow. Directly assisting President Obama, the MIT graduate will be in charge of guiding the federal government’s use of technology and its IT policies. Over the summer, she led Google’s Made with Code initiative, a campaign aiming to get young girls excited about computer science. No stranger to tech innovation, Smith worked for Apple and a number of startups before joining Google in 2003.

Italian Air Force pilot Samantha Cristoforetti, 37, landed at the International Space Station on November 24, marking the first time Italy has ever sent a woman astronaut into space. Joining fellow female astronaut Elena Serova of Russia, Cristoforetti is conducting experiments on how microgravity affects sleep. When she arrived at the station, where she’ll remain until May 2015, reporters asked if she’ll be wearing makeup while she’s in space. Suffice to say, she’ll have other things to keep her busy, such as live tweeting spectacular images of the cosmos.