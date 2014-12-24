The 15 Best Fake Ads Of 2014

Who can even say just what constitutes a fake ad anymore? Jim Carrey did a spoof of Matthew McConaughey’s typically metaphysical ads for Lincoln on Saturday Night Live that ended up driving a huge sales spike for the car. More than just serving as stealth ads for actual products, however, a fake commercial mostly advertises its creator’s ability to generate real belly laughs. In that regard, this year’s fake ads were very effective.





We’ve looked through material from SNL, Funny Or Die, Inside Amy Schumer, Last Week Tonight, and just about every corner of the Internet to bring you the best in fake advertising. Some of them are parodies of a real brand’s particular style, and some of them invent brands as excuses to make fun of aspects of society that really have it coming. All of them are authentically clever. Co.Create covers the best in advertising year-round, but here are 15 fake ads that rival many of the real ones in creativity.