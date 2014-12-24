The 14 Most Interesting Stories Of 2014

Want more of Co.Exist’s best stories of 2014? Read all of our end-of-the-year round-ups, in all of these categories:

• Privacy 2014 was, by any account, not a great year. In looking back at the stories that drew the most interest from our readers, we found a few moments of inspiration and joyousness to cut through the constant drumming of bad news. But even so, there’s one overarching theme to most of our most popular stories: That we’re quickly running out of time to alter the course our planet is on toward total environmental meltdown, and we’re starting to come to terms with what that destruction is going to look like.

