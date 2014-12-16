“Papers, Please,” One Of The Best Games Of Last Year, Is Now On iPad

Papers, Please, a grim PC game developed by Lucas Pope , wherein players take on the role of a Soviet-style border guard, may not have been one of the most “fun” games of last year, but it was certainly one of the most interesting. The New Yorker even declared it one of the best games of 2013.

Ploughing through depressing bureaucracy and familial crises, the game gave players a first hand experience of what happens to government employees put under extreme stress in authoritarian conditions, and the inevitable mistakes and tragedies that can occur in the process.

Now, Papers Please has been adapted for iPad, but not without a few difficulties. The game, which is animated in low-resolution pixels, was initially denied acceptance by Apple to the app store until scenes with nudity were edited. These bleak scenes, which occur in the context of strip searches, are a major mood-setter in the game. Finally, Apple relented, allowing Papers, Please in the app store as long as there was a way to opt out of the original full nudity content, which the developers made possible with the addition of underwear.

“An update to restore nudity is expected next week,” as Apple Insider put it. The game is currently on sale in the app store for $8.

