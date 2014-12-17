How To Stick With Something When Times Get Tough

Any worthwhile, let alone noteworthy, achievement is inherently tough. It takes considerable effort, energy, and sacrifice, usually over a significant period of time to make it happen–otherwise it’s not an achievement. In a word, it takes grit.

Most of us want and need more grit, which begs the question, more of what, exactly? Four building blocks form and fuel your grit: Growth, Resilience, Instinct, and Tenacity. Here’s what you need to know about each to help you be more successful:

Growth is your propensity to seek and consider new ideas, additional alternatives, different approaches, and fresh perspectives.

Consider how important this one element is to your effectiveness and success, to achieving anything worthwhile. Research reveals it is about more than having a “growth” or “fixed” mindset. In the world of grit, growth encompasses your propensity to rise above the immediate situation to seek fresh, alternative perspectives, ideas, and insights as a way to improve your approach, expertise, and chances of success.

How well you respond to adversity and your capacity to be strengthened and improved by the tough stuff is resilience. But it’s about so much more than simply bouncing back from adversity. Recovering is one thing. But where you go from there is everything.

It’s not enough to survive, cope with, manage, or even overcome adversity. You have to harness it, which means using it, converting it to fuel that propels you to a place you never would have enjoyed without the adversity. Over time, either adversity consumes you, or you have to consume it. That’s why resilience is so essential to grit.

Instinct is your propensity to pursue the right goals in the best-possible ways.