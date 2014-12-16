There’s A Head-Nodding Serial “Mail Kimp” Remix Now, Because Of Course There Is

The international obsession with the This American Life spinoff podcast Serial may be reaching its final days–the last episode of Sarah Koenig’s examination of the conviction of Adnan Syed drops this Thursday, and while a second season has been confirmed, its subject matter, release date, and other details are all in question.

One thing we can expect to see back, however, is the show’s breakout star: “Mail . . . Kimp?” lady, whose mispronunciation of the show’s main sponsor has somehow made Mailchimp’s email newsletter services a viral sensation. To celebrate the waning days of the first season of Serial, and the long gulf of time that will pass before we are able to reunite with our beloved “Mail . . . Kimp?”, however, a musician whose Soundcloud handle is an unpronounceable series of consonants (“kpffkl”) did manage to turn the most whimsical moment in each episode into a head-nodding remix. Built off of the Serial theme music, some looped drums, and samples from the full Mailchimp ad that runs before every episode–as well as a few memorable quotes from Koenig’s actual investigation–the “Mail Kimp Remix” is a fairly mesmerizing jam that captures the joy of memorable mispronuciations and “deliver[ing] high fives.” It probably won’t tide us over until season two, but there’s something remarkable about the creativity that Serial has brought out of people nonetheless.