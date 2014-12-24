The 11 Most Invasive Privacy Stories of 2014

Not so fast. This year, a growing number of technologists and researchers, artists and activists, and yes, even some companies themselves, are working to give us back our privacy by developing tools that push back against the creeping encroachment upon our lives. Take a new system out of MIT that could make it easier to chose what personal data we want to share, or a tool that will send you a kind note when the government infects your computer. Some ideas are more creative, such as DNA sanitizer or these fanciful designs for clothing that exposes your body as you expose yourself online.

They say that privacy is a bargain that we make. Hopefully at least with new tools, we’re going to have more leverage to help us negotiate. Read the year’s most interesting stories on privacy below.





1: What Happens When A Photographer Secretly Takes Over A Town’s Surveillance Camera

Networked devices like Nest promise a rosy “smart home” future. But the Internet of Things can also be really, really creepy.

2: MIT Wants You To Own Your Own Data, Not Give It Away

The new system, called OpenPDS, protects your privacy while still letting apps access information they need to work.