A Graffiti Artist Remixed A Subway Poster For “Unbroken” Into A Stunning Ferguson Protest Image

Angelina Jolie’s directorial debut Unbroken comes out on Christmas Day. It’s based on the powerful true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete who went on to serve as a pilot in World War II, spending 47 days adrift after his plane crashed–at which point he was captured by the Japanese Navy and held in a POW camp. It’s a powerful tale of human cruelty and endurance, of loss and hope. The image that the studio chose to promote the film features a dark figure against a stark white background, with his arms in stocks and the title of the film above him.

There are powerful tales of human cruelty and endurance and loss and hope that have happened more recently than World War II, though, and an unknown New York graffiti artist repurposed an Unbroken subway poster, at the G train at Fulton Street in Brooklyn to highlight one of them: Captured on Instagram by Andrew Semans, the image was altered so that the title reads “FERGUSON,” with the dark figure with his arms in the air reimagined as the “hands up, don’t shoot” pose. Culture-jamming and graffiti that remix ads frequently aim to make us laugh–this one uses the power of the original image to drive home the importance of events that are happening right now.

See the original movie poster below.



