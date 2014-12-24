The 9 Robots That Might Have Enslaved Us In 2014

But before all that, robots will continue becoming a bigger part of our everyday lives in smaller ways. Drones, especially, saw explosive growth in use this year (read about one model that will help emergency responders navigate inside buildings). That’s also left a growing number of researchers thinking about the societal implications of these new technologies–such as whether we’ll be kind to robots and whether we’ll be willing to obey their commands.

Read more of this year’s most interesting and popular robot stories below. And then stop staring at your screen, damn it, and go have a conversation with someone in the flesh-and-blood.

1: This Concrete-Eating Robot Can Recycle An Entire Building On The Spot





More concrete is manufactured than any other material on the planet. Luckily, the ERO robot has a healthy appetite.





2: Take A Horrifying Journey To Meet Japan’s Most Human-Looking Robots

Venture deep into the uncanny valley with a photographer who only shoots disturbingly anthropomorphic machines.