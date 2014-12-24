The 8 Most Watchable Videos Of 2014

Sometimes you don’t want to have to read anything. Instead of reading a long essay on fishery management, you just want to sit back and watch a cannon shoot fish over a dam .

So take a break, lean back and watch some of our most popular videos of the year: street harassment to MIT-developed non-stick coatings and drone footage of Chernobyl.

Want to see what climate change has done to the planet over the past 60 years? There’s a video of that. How about a video on a procedure that can grow new bones from your cells? We’ve got a video of that, too.

See below for all of our top videos of 2014.

1: Eerie Video Shows Masdar City–The Sustainable City Of The Future–Has No One In It

What happens when you spend billions to build a renewable-energy powered, entrepreneur-fueled city in the middle of the Arabian desert? As this video shows, you can build it, but no one comes.

2: Watch 60 Years Of Climate Change In 15 Seconds