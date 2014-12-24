advertisement
The 8 Most Watchable Videos Of 2014

No words. Just moving pictures. Of guns that shoot fish. And amazingly slippery ketchup bottles.

By Ariel Schwartz2 minute Read

Sometimes you don’t want to have to read anything. Instead of reading a long essay on fishery management, you just want to sit back and watch a cannon shoot fish over a dam.

So take a break, lean back and watch some of our most popular videos of the year: street harassment to MIT-developed non-stick coatings and drone footage of Chernobyl.

Want to see what climate change has done to the planet over the past 60 years? There’s a video of that. How about a video on a procedure that can grow new bones from your cells? We’ve got a video of that, too.

See below for all of our top videos of 2014.

1: Eerie Video Shows Masdar City–The Sustainable City Of The Future–Has No One In It

What happens when you spend billions to build a renewable-energy powered, entrepreneur-fueled city in the middle of the Arabian desert? As this video shows, you can build it, but no one comes.

2: Watch 60 Years Of Climate Change In 15 Seconds

After NASA scientists analyzed data from 1,000 meteorological stations from around the globe, they found a strange pattern.

3: Ka-Pow: Watch These Fish Cannons Shoot Salmon Safely Over Dams

The plan involves shooting the fish through a long vacuum tube at speeds up to 22 mph and then squirting them out the other end.

4: Watch This Video About What It’s Like To Walk Around While Female

Ten hours of walking around New York City, compressed into two minutes of terribleness.

5: Watch This Insane Drone Footage of Chernobyl in Ruins, Three Decades Later

Chernobyl’s old reactors still hold deadly radioactive waste that could last millions of years.

6: Watch This Insanely Slippery Non-Stick Coating Get Every Last Bit Out Of Bottles Of Lotion, Mayo, And Even Glue

Watch never-before-seen videos of an MIT-developed lubricant called LiquiGlide that makes anything–syrup, ketchup, paint–slide right out of the bottle so you don’t waste a drop. The applications start in the kitchen, but they extend into almost every industry.


7: Need A New Bone? Grow It From Your Own Cells

EpiBone takes your cells and grows you your own bones, making an arduous and painful procedure a lot easier for doctors and patients to manage.

8: These Adorable Kids Are The World’s Next Programmers

The creators of Hopscotch want to turn educational tech on its head by having kids teach computers, rather than the other way around.

