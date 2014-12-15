The Black List 2014 Is Here To Reveal The Year’s Hottest Unproduced Screenplays

It may seem like an ordinary day to most, but today is special for a certain subgroup of Los Angelino. It’s kind of like the day of the Oscar nomination announcements, except most of these movies haven’t even been made yet. That annual round-up of the hottest unproduced screenplays, the Black List , is here for 2014, and reading it is like a catalog of the most interesting film festival that never happened.





The list comes from 250 film executives’ top picks of favorite scripts that were written or started making the rounds this year, with the ones mentioned most making the cut. Some of these scripts may already be in production at this point; the list’s creator Frank Leonard only stipulates that it can’t already have been in production before last january. Topping the list in votes–Catherine the Great, a film about the titular Russian monarch from writer and producer Kristina Lauren Anderson. Among the rest of the titles are biopics, space-set action flicks, and trippy head-scratchers from unknowns as well as people like writer/director Kenneth Lonergan and Arrested Development‘s Abraham Higginbotham.

