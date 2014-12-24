The Top 12 Climate-Changing Environment Stories Of 2014

Will Louisiana end up under water ? Or what if the world’s ice sheets melt– what would your city look like ? This year, there was a growing urgency in communicating the risks of climate change, especially because the window of time for humanity to act to forestall disastrous consequences like those above is running out.

That is not to say people are giving up on smaller design solutions that help the environment, such as a really weird idea that could reduce our use of plastic water bottles or drones that document the abuses on factory farms. You can read more in the stories below that may depress you a little (check out 2013’s list for even more depression!), but will also give you some hope.

1: This Edible Blob Is A Water Bottle Without The Plastic

Inspired by techniques from molecular gastronomy, the Ooho is a magical way to have your bottled water and eat it, too. Just maybe bring a towel.





2: The 5 Greenest Countries On Earth (And All Of The Rest), Ranked

Want to live in a beautiful nation that protects your health? It turns out Switzerland is your best bet (the chocolate is also good).





3: Horrifyingly Beautiful Photos Show The Human Cost of China’s Massive Pollution Problem