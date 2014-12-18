Why You Should Be Taking A Nap Right Now

If you need to sharpen your attention or boost your creativity during the workday afternoon, skip the vending machine candy bar or trip to Starbucks and do what they do in preschool: put your head down and take a nap.

“The majority of us experience a post-lunch dip in alertness that corresponds to a drop in body temperature,” says Natalie Dautovich, environmental scholar for the National Sleep Foundation (NSF). “Often, we try to rebound with sugar and caffeine, but the affect is intermittent and is followed by another drop in energy. A nap can increase energy and focus, and it doesn’t have the unwanted side effects.”

Once a sign of laziness, napping is becoming a more accepted habit as people start prioritizing sleep in their daily lives due to its mental and physical benefits. While it won’t correct inadequate or poor nighttime sleep, a nap can boost your mood and performance. You’ll also be in good company: Bill Clinton, John D. Rockefeller, John F. Kennedy, Eleanor Roosevelt, Albert Einstein, Thomas Edison, and George W. Bush are all known to have valued an afternoon snooze.

The best time to nap is early afternoon, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. “Napping later than that can be problematic because you can start to meet some of your nighttime sleep needs and will be less sleepy when it’s time to go to bed,” says Dautovich.

The longer you’re awake, the sleepier you feel. If you nap at 6 p.m., for example, you won’t have enough time in day to be awake to build up the need to sleep again.

While it can be tempting to shut your eyes and let yourself go, the length of your nap is key to getting its benefits. Dautovich says there are two good options: a brief 20-minute nap or a longer 60- to 90-minute nap.

“The brief nap will sharpen your attention and motor skills, and you’ll wake up refreshed,” says Dautovich. “A longer nap helps with problem solving; you’ll feel more creative upon awakening.”