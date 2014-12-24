The 9 Most Electrifying Energy Stories Of 2014

Very soon , it could cost less to install rooftop solar panels than to pay your utility bill in many U.S. states. And so solar panels are becoming boring, and that’s good news.

In fact, Co.Exist’s most popular energy stories this year involved technologists and entrepreneurs who have been looking beyond typical solar panels towards developing the next generation of renewable technologies. (Check out last year’s top energy stories to see how we got where we are today).

Take the startup Ubiquitous Energy. If it has its way, transparent solar cells could one day allow us to charge our phone by simply placing them in the sun or generate electricity from our windows. Another company, Solar Wind Energy, is working to build a colossal tower in the Arizona desert that would generate more energy than the Hoover Dam. Or check out the Solar Roadways project, which wants to repave our road in incredibly strong glass-covered solar panels that could power the nation.

On the other end of the energy spectrum, a growing movement has been racking up small successes towards moving the world off of carbon-spewing fossil fuels. On college campuses around the country, students have been campaigning for their universities to divest from fossil fuels, and this year, they had their biggest success yet at Stanford University. Or read this profile of a woman who has helped cities and towns around the country stop fracking development in their backyards.

Read more of Co.Exist’s most interesting energy stories from this past year below.





1: Totally Transparent Solar Cells Could Turn Our Windows Into Solar Panels

“Ultimately, we want to make solar harvesting surfaces that you do not even know are there.”