Indiegogo Launches (Nearly) Free Life-Event Fundraising

Crowdfunding platform Indiegogo has launched Indiegogo Live , a new section that allows users to start a campaign aimed at raising money for someone facing unexpected family expenses, such as emergency medical bills. Unlike other similar platforms, Indiegogo Life offers free campaigning, and the only fee it takes is for credit card processing. Fundraisers get to keep more of the money they raise.

“Over the last six years, we have seen many individuals and families face serious financial implications caused by life events,” said Danae Ringelmann, chief development officer of Indiegogo, in a press release. “With Indiegogo Life, we’re delivering the necessary tools for families, friends, and even strangers around the world to connect and support one another at the most critical times.”

The current campaigns run the gamut from car payments or a few month’s rent while finishing school to brain surgery or financial support for the children of Eric Garner. Most amazingly, the simple-to-use service seems to be working as its intended, with misuses of the platform appearing to be minimal. Indiegogo intends to keep it that way, telling The Verge in a statement: “Indiegogo Life has a stringent verification procedure that includes a dedicated team of experts, automated algorithms and other procedures.”