The Year’s Best Art On The Internet

A random dark net shopping bot, a rabid meme music video collage, concept websites, and a browser-based film–these were some of the best artworks of the year, and they weren’t hanging in a Chelsea gallery. Some were born digital. Some where built with shareware platforms or crowdsourced. Many referenced, intensified, and disrupted everyday Internet user experience, while spilling into the “physical.”

Maybe the antiquated, catch-all term “net art” should be applied very loosely to this group, unless you’d like to get into a long, footnoted discussion about the latest art lexicon update in the age of (or rather, after) the Internet. This year in particular, the web-enabled stand-out artworks were accessible, obsessive, interdisciplinary and ballsy. Random Darknet Shopper, !Mediengruppe Bitnik !Mediengruppe Bitnik Every media outlet talked up “Deep Web” this year, but the technical aspects of anonymized browsers exploring its legally murky depths aren’t exactly obvious to the general audience. For a group show at the Kunst Halle St. Gallen gallery in Switzerland, the !Mediengruppe Bitnik art collective capitalized on these inquiries by creating the mysterious “Random Darknet Shopper,” a bot that would randomly buy something from the Agora digital marketplace and have it shipped to the gallery. With its $100 in bitcoin weekly budget, the bot has purchased MDMA pills, black market Nikes, Ukrainian cigarettes and, since Fast Company profiled the project, a “Hungarian passport scan” and “a baseball cap with hidden camera.” Ongoing documentation is freely viewable online. The project raised important questions, such as, “How does the ethical reasoning of capitalism work in an unregulated digital market place, particularly when the consumer is a bot?” “Is that really MDMA?” and “Is this art?” The Urgency, Extreme Animals Just over a half hour, The Urgency is a sensory onslaught in form of a music video album “dedicated to all the people who have had their lives wrecked by computers, the Internet or social media.” As Extreme Animals, artists Jacob Ciocci and David Wightman deliver a mix of hardcore, experimental electronic noise and metal, while the video splices found footage, YouTube’s one-hit-wonders, and cartoonish, hallucinatory animation. Extreme Animals released their latest video on Undervolt & Co, a unique artist-founded experimental video art label, selling reasonably priced downloadable audiovisual artworks. The Urgency takes place in a neon realm where Tea Party candidate Christine O’Donnell defends herself as “not a witch” during a 2010 campaign ad, set to a techno Harry Potter theme cover. (And that’s quite another thing altogether when performed live with projections, guitar shredding, and shrieking vocals.) Perhaps the overwhelming theme of this particular piece is the sad idea that once you become a thing on the Internet, it will eat try to eat you alive, regurgitating parts of you in loops and bits, in a process that’s never quite done, and that leaves neither you nor it fully satisfied.

