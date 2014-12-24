The 15 Most Captivating Photo Essays Of 2014

It’s not all depressing, though. One man documented his powerful story of survival, taking a picture a day as he recovered from a gun shot wound. Another photographer took us on an inspiring journey inside a summer camp for gender non-conforming boys. And this year, men raised money for testicular cancer by posting risqué pictures on the Internet, so you can always check that out (possibly NSFW, but hopefully you’re enjoying the holidays and aren’t at work).

And if that's not enough, you can see our favorites our favorites from last year here. Enjoy!





1: These Images Show The Tiny Amount Of Metal That Comes From Earth-Destroying Mines

The new series, For What It’s Worth, effectively asks the question: Is the destruction of mining worth the meager result?





2: Think Your Apartment Is Small? Check Out These Super-Tiny Hong Kong Houses

They’re not some project in urban micro-housing. These minuscule dwellings are the result of poor workers trying to find a place to live in the city’s booming real estate market.