Should Football Be Killed?

Every week, millions of people watch football. At the same time, millions of dollars are being poured into concussion research and tech to make the game safer. In fact, the NFL, GE, and Under Armour, as part its $60 million “head health challenge,” just gave $500,000 to a University of Miami doctor who’s developing goggles to detect concussions. And yet, a recent survey found that about 50% of of parents won’t let their sons play. So is the sport facing an uncertain future, and perhaps even the end?