Watch 13 Dogs And A Cat Have A Pefectly Civilized Holiday Feast

Some people just treat their pets like humans. And that’s totally fine. They dress them up in sweaters and jackets, put little booties on their feet, talk to them like some cross between a BFF and a furry toddler, even cook and feed them human food. They are our companions. Life sidekicks.





In its new holiday ad, online pet food retailer Freshpets takes this sentiment to its ridiculous extreme by giving a collection of 13 dogs and a cat, human torsos, arms, hands, and a holiday dinner table. The combo of the dog’s head and human hands device has been used before but, maybe due to the addition of eyeglasses, the result is awesome.

And of course there’s a behind-the-scenes video.