The Top 14 Walkable, Livable City Stories Of 2014

As the world’s cities grow in size, there are countless opportunities to reshape them for the better. A series of the top city stories from 2014 examine the urban hacks–both practical and whimsical–that could reshape our cities. Among them: a series of Chicago streets t hat have no sidewalks or lights (and barely any signs), a plan for micro-home s that take advantage of unused parking lots, a vertical urban ecosystem in the sky, and an actual li st of urban hacks made of New York City’s trash.

2014 was also a year of taking stock, with a series of lists ranking cities on everything from balance of work and play to walkability. We also posted an annual list of the world’s smartest cities. This year’s winners include Barcelona, Copenhagen, and Helsinki.

Finally, a number of stories in 2014 examined the ways in which formerly unsustainable cities are remaking themselves. Phoenix, Arizona, a poster child for sprawl, is becoming walkable, while other desert cities like Las Vegas and Los Angeles are trying to figure out how they can continue growing without running out of water.

Check out the full list of stories below (and if you’re feeling nostalgic, check out last year’s list):





1: This Is What Your City Would Look Like If All The World’s Ice Sheets Melt

You’re going to need to learn the names of some new islands.

2: The 10 Most Livable Global Cities For Balancing Work And Play