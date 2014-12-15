Richard Branson, Virgin Quietly Give Up On Deep Sea Exploration (For Now)

Branson first announced the Virgin Oceanic DeepFlight Challenger submarine in 2011, an 18-foot, one-person submersible designed for deep-sea dives. Branson was aiming rather high, or low, too. The first phase of the project called for Branson himself to take the sub to the Mariana Trench with four subsequent dives by other pilots to other deep spots following soon after. Finally, a rollout of Challenger subs for private enthusiasts to take similar dives. None of this ever happened. According to The Telegraph, the company that manufactured the (curiously named) Challenger never backed Virgin’s plan, since the sub was only designed for a single dive and would have been unsafe to pilot to the ocean floor multiple times.

Branson isn’t throwing in the towel completely, however. In a blog post on the Virgin site from this past August, he mentions that the company retains the name Virgin Oceanic and left the door open on the company’s return to the project in the future.

With great partners, entrepreneurs and ocean advocates, we started Virgin Oceanic in 2011 with the ambitious desire to build a submarine that would allow us to explore the bottom of the ocean. We are all still highly passionate about exploring the bottom of the ocean. However, we are now widening the focus of the project and looking for new technology to help us explore the ocean and democratise access at reduced cost and increased safety.

