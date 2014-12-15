SpaceX To Add 300 U.S. Jobs By 2018

It’s been a banner year for Elon Musk’s private space-flight company, SpaceX. In September, the company, along with Boeing, landed a $6.8 billion contract with NASA to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station, a deal that could end NASA’s reliance on chartered trips controlled by the Russian Federal Space Agency. In August, the company received approval to build a private spaceport near Brownsville, Texas. Today’s news that SpaceX is hiring big in Texas should come as no surprise.

SpaceX is set to spend $46 million to expand its manufacturing plant in McGregor, Texas, and create 300 full-time jobs. The company stands to receive up to an additional $3 million from the Waco City Council and McLennan County if a portion of the new staffers (engineers, technicians, and other industry professionals) come from or live in the area. Earlier this year, SpaceX more than quadrupled its lease in McGregor, to a total of 4,280 acres.

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, the 300 new jobs will be added before December 31, 2018 and will come with an average yearly salary of $60,000.