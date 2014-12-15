This Stock Photo Library Features Only Cancer Patients and Survivors

People with cancer can sometimes feel marginalized, because as a society, we are profoundly uncomfortable with illness. Communications agency, Isobar Poland, is hoping to change that. In tandem with the Rak’n’Roll Win Your Life! foundation , they’ve created the world’s first charity photo bank, which exclusively features cancer patients and survivors. The project is called Photos for Life , and it demonstrates that people whose lives have been touched by illness, can still lead joyful, vibrant lives.





It’s a fresh twist on typical photo databases, which generally show a perfect, albeit soulless world. In contrast, every “stock” image in Photos for Life, features a specific individual’s story. To communicate this, the company is encouraging consumers to accompany each image with a tag about model’s battle with cancer. Publishers can use images online and in print for $75. Individuals can also contribute by buying photos for as little as $8 (All proceeds from Photos for Life go toward therapy for cancer patients.) So if you happen to see a Photos for Life image in a magazine or on a billboard, you can know that the model isn’t simply smiling on cue. She’s standing up for her life and her dignity.