This Stock Photo Library Features Only Cancer Patients and Survivors

People with cancer can sometimes feel marginalized, because as a society, we are profoundly uncomfortable with illness. Communications agency, Isobar Poland, is hoping to change that. In tandem with the Rak’n’Roll Win Your Life! foundation, they’ve created the world’s first charity photo bank, which exclusively features cancer patients and survivors. The project is called Photos for Life, and it demonstrates that people whose lives have been touched by illness, can still lead joyful, vibrant lives.
It’s a fresh twist on typical photo databases, which generally show a perfect, albeit soulless world. In contrast, every “stock” image in Photos for Life, features a specific individual’s story. To communicate this, the company is encouraging consumers to accompany each image with a tag about model’s battle with cancer. Publishers can use images online and in print for $75. Individuals can also contribute by buying photos for as little as $8 (All proceeds from Photos for Life go toward therapy for cancer patients.) So if you happen to see a Photos for Life image in a magazine or on a billboard, you can know that the model isn’t simply smiling on cue. She’s standing up for her life and her dignity.