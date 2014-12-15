advertisement
Beautiful Knit Tops Of Landscapes, Inspired By Textile Artist John Allen

By Sophie Weiner1 minute Read

Inspired by legendary textile artist John Allen, British designer J.W. Anderson created three knit tops for his spring/summer 2015 collection. Like Allen’s work, Anderson’s tops are based on landscapes done in a sweeping, colorful style, beautifully abstracted into knit. On one top, a pink sky accompanies a gorgeous waterfall design; on another, white cliffs are set against yellow and green sloping hills. The manufacturing process used jaquard weaving, which Anderson’s website describes as a “complex knitting technique to create a unique depth of texture” with a variety of materials including wool, mohair, viscose, polyamide, and silk blend.

These sweaters aren’t cheap, running about $1,355 each. But if that’s out of your price range, Anderson is also selling a print of these designs on regular T-shirts, button-ups, and swim shorts for about $235 to $370.

[h/t: [i]High Snobiety[/i]]

