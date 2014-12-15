Germans Capture Footage Of Star Wars TIE Fighters Bombing A Bridge

Some strange things have been happening in Germany. R2-D2 was spotted getting stuck between closing subway doors in Berlin. And not long after that, a fleet of Imperial TIE fighters bombed a commuter bridge somewhere in the Deutschland countryside. These blink-and-you’ll-miss-them videos are the work of German Sky TV, to promote its recent Star Wars viewing package. (For the first two weeks in December, customers who bought the channel received 24-hour footage from Star Wars movies, interviews and behind-the-scenes extras.)





The CGI videos, which seamlessly integrate the fictional into the everyday, follow on the footsteps of a similar project by a Canadian photographer, who embedded the likes of Darth Vader and Carbonite Hans Solo in photo noir cityscapes. In fact, given the explosion of fan-produced trailers for Episode IIV, The Force Awakens (styles range from Lego to Wes Anderson-esque), it seems the world is bursting with anticipation for the new movie. Let’s hope the reality meets the sky high expectations. If not, who knows what those TIE fighters might attack next.