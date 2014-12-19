How To Figure Out What’s Worth Spending Your Time On

It’s a question you likely ask yourself every time you sit down at your desk. Whatever you choose, you could have chosen something else. This means the question comes down to values and priorities, and other things that make this a fraught matter to contemplate.

So what deserves your time?

In their forthcoming book out December 30, The 5 Choices: The Path to Extraordinary Productivity, FranklinCovey time management experts Kory Kogon, Adam Merrill, and Leena Rinne suggest an exercise to figure this out that’s simple, but increases the likelihood that important things get on your calendar. “It’s a lens to determine what’s important and what’s not,” says Kogon, global productivity practice leader.

First, list your main roles–the authors depict these segments as a Wheel of Life. Perhaps you’re a business owner, a father, a husband, and a runner. Or you’re an engineer, a singer, a friend, a daughter, and a volunteer. Four roles is good; don’t list more than seven.

“They don’t all have to be equal slices,” says Kogon. “You’re not going to spend as much time on even a much-loved hobby as you will at work. But they should be the roles that matter most to you, and that you might use to introduce yourself to someone.”

Next, for all these roles, write down what an extraordinary performance would look like. What would make you feel like you’re consistently making a high-value contribution in that role?