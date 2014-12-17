Why Successful CEOs Must Think Like The Janitor

What does it take to be a successful CEO? I’ve been asked this question a lot throughout my career, mostly by up-and-coming executives. The answer I most often give can always be counted on to elicit a passionate response. Most people are intrigued, some think I am kidding, and a few believe I am being curt and dismissive. On one occasion my response even made someone angry.

When asked how to be a successful CEO my answer is, “Think like the janitor.”

When pressed further I elaborate and explain that to first become the CEO you should not only demonstrate mastery of your direct responsibilities but also show concern and knowledge for a larger piece of the enterprise.

The best way to do this is to act like the manager when you are only the supervisor, act like the director when you are the manager, act like the vice president when you are the director, and act like the president or CEO when you are the vice president.

This does not mean that you overstep your bounds and attempt to overshadow your boss or coworkers. What it does mean is that you are collaborative and add additional value whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Once you are the president or CEO you must do a complete 180 and take on the mindset of the person within your company who is directly responsible for the comfort and general well-being of the entire team.

Many people believe that the janitor’s closet and the CEO’s office are about as far apart as you can get, but they are mistaken. Here’s what thinking like a janitor really means: