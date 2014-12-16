How To Score A Promotion Even When You Work From Home

Telecommuting is increasingly popular, but it has a downside. One November 2014 study of travel agency employees who worked from home, found they were less likely to be promoted . Visibility matters.

A study from a few years ago found managers are more likely to use words such as “dependable” and “responsible” to describe employees who put in the expected face time. Those who come in early or stay late are described as “committed” and “dedicated.”

If you’re aiming for a promotion, then those are words you want on your annual reviews. If you do work from home, how can you get your boss to think them? Here’s some advice from people who weren’t out of sight and out of mind.

It goes without saying that if you want to advance, you then need to deliver an over-the-top performance. “You really have to make yourself valuable to the company,” says Vickie Bertini, who works remotely as a web developer for Roosevelt University. “I have to prove my worthiness not only by my response time–like how long it takes to finish a project, or respond to an email inquiry, or be available when the phone rings–but also by the quality of work produced.”

That involves every bit as much discipline as it would at the office, she explains. “I don’t work in my pajamas or all of the other clichés,” Bertini says. “Although I may run a load of laundry on my lunch hour, I don’t generally do home-related things during work hours. My office is my dedicated office where the kids are not allowed.” This is the case even when she’s not working, she adds.

Christina Turner works in software and technology, and has been promoted several times while working from home. She relies heavily on all the usual communications tools, such as Google Hangouts. But if you’re relying on these tools, you also need a plan for when they’re not functional.

“It’s my equivalent of an office worker making sure their car is reliable enough to get them to the office on time,” she says. “I go to my friend’s house nearby if my Internet goes out, and I have a backup PC that I go to if my everyday laptop has issues.”