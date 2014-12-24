The Top 13 Bikes Stories We Took For A Spin In 2014

The common theme among Co.Exist’s top stories about cycling was creative thinking. Now more than ever, we’re seeing a renaissance of out-of-the-box ideas about what bikes, bike gear, bike infrastructure, and bike culture can–and should–look like.

Some have decided that it would be good both for our minds and bodies if we could cycle while we work or multi-task at other things. One North Carolina elementary school is even testing this idea by giving cycling desks to kids in elementary school, so they can learn while they ride. Hey, cycling is all about focus, right?

Cities are also getting smarter about how to improve the lives of cyclists and expand the number of people willing to commute on two wheels. For example, the German city of Wiesbaden has turned to an app that helps plan new paths where they’re actually needed.

But as usual, Scandinavian cities–long the most advanced in the world as far as making it easy for everyone to ride a bike–were the most creative of all. Take the hilly city of Trondheim, Norway: it has created a motorized lift to give riders a boost making it up the biggest hills. And Copenhagen, Denmark, already a cyclist’s heaven, recently built its first elevated roadway just for bikes, meant to speed cyclists over an area of the city that’s usually jammed with pedestrians.

From a bike design that looks like something Batman would ride to a bike that fits in a backpack, read more below for a look at all the great ideas we saw in cycling 2014.





1: This Bike Fits In A Backpack, So It’s Super Easy To Bring On Trips–Some Assembly Required

This design envisions a bicycle that can be simply assembled or taken apart in 10 minutes. Hope you’re good with a socket wrench.