The Top 12 Health Stories Of 2014 Are Almost As Good For You As Visiting The Doctor

Scientists have discovered that a chemical produced by fat goes into your brain and makes it slower. But don’t worry: there’s an easy fix. Just guess what it is.

3: Meet The K-Goal, A FitBit For Your Vagina

Ladies, now you can look forward to doing your Kegels. This tracking device gives vibration feedback when you’re doing it right, plus a little extra motivation. 4: Scientists Discover The First Direct Link Between BPA And Cancer We already know that BPA is bad news. Here’s one more reason to be wary of the commonplace chemical in consumer products (especially if you’re a mouse).

5: The Healthiest (And Least Healthy) Places In The U.S.



Where you live can determine how long you live. The latest County Health Rankings reveal which places have the best and worst outcomes–like premature death–and rank the health factors that lead to those outcomes. 6: This Kid Designed A Wearable Health Device For His Grandfather With Alzheimer’s 15-year-old Kenneth Shinozuka has created a sensor that sets off an alert when his grandfather gets out of bed. 7: Want To Train Your Brain To Feel More Compassion? Here’s How Scientific evidence shows that we can teach our brains to feel more compassion, both for others and ourselves. Imagine how the world might be different if we all learned this skill.

8: The Bugs In Your Stomach Define You As Much–If Not More–Than Your Genes

