6 Startup Lessons I Learned From Working In Corporate America

We’ve all read stories about innovators who went from crib, to college, to founding multi-million dollar companies. But what about the rest of us who have corporate careers? Are we stuck being cogs in the wheel for life?

Corporate America has thought of infinite ways to educate and keep its brightest members, but if you have an amazing idea for a business, you can use the best and worst of your time spent working for “the man” to successfully launch your own company.

Here are several tips I learned from working in the corporate world that you can apply to your startup:

There is a great deal of value in keeping a record of which customer or potential client you spoke to on a particular date, what you spoke about, and when to follow up. One of the most overlooked keys to success in startup land is making key contacts and then following up with them to grow your business.

You don’t need to invest in expensive software to stay organized; simply resist the urge to pile business cards in a stack on your desk post event. Discipline yourself to type your new contacts into excel along with their contact information and anything relative that you talked about. Then send your follow up emails.

Heard of spiffs and President’s Club? These are corporate America’s way of incentivizing their employees to strive towards specific goals and achieve them.

While you may not be able to send yourself and startup staff to Cabo when you make your first major partnership or product release, you can use the concept of goals and rewards to fast track your company’s growth.