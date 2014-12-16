The Smartest Way To Choose A Cofounder

We get that out of the way early in our interview: Niewiarowski has a girlfriend, and Rankin is married. The owners of an e-commerce app, Dash Hudson, are thoroughly committed to others.

Having said that, when these two cofounders mull the history of their (business) partnership, they often return to one metaphor: dating.

Tomek Niewiarowski, Cofounder and CTO of Dash Hudson

A few years ago, Rankin was working in venture capital, but he wanted to found a company of his own. He had seen enough founding teams to know the kind that he wanted to be in himself: a one-on-one partnership. “I had a distinct idea in mind of what the relationship should look like,” he says. “I knew I needed someone to be my foil.” Rankin had finance and marketing skills; he needed someone with strong technical skills to be his cofounder. He started asking friends if they knew any computer science folks, and someone eventually suggested Niewiarowski.

Like so many relationships today, Rankin’s and Niewiarowski’s began digitally, with a few pleasantries being batted around over email. Soon, they brought the courtship offline, meeting at a coffee shop in Halifax.

Like with any first date, Rankin was nervous. “I didn’t know the guy, and he didn’t know me,” he recalls. “I was nervous about whether he’d think I was an idiot with stupid ideas.” At times, he grew self-conscious. “You’re asking someone to invest, potentially, years of his life. So you’re worried that your ideas are just dumb, and he’ll think, ‘Who is this crack job trying to pitch me?’”

Thomas Rankin, Cofounder and CEO of Dash Hudson

But it went swimmingly. “Basically we just kind of hit it off,” recalls Rankin. “We didn’t really spend too much time feeling each other out. We liked hanging out with each other.”