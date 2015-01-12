Dine And Dash, Legally: From Uber, Foursquare Founders, A “Seamless For Inside The Restaurant”

Greg Hong, cofounder of app startup Reserve , has a simple proposition for restaurants and eaters, alike:Avoid the complicated business that often comes with human interactions, and reserve and pay for your meal through an app, instead. Like Seamless, for dining out.

The company, which currently operates in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and–as of earlier this month–San Francisco, equips restaurants with custom iPads and POS integration that handle payment for meals electronically. According to Reserve, that means happier diners and faster table turnover for restaurants.

It also places Reserve into an incredibly crowded marketplace. A rival app called Cover, which scored $5.5 million in Series A funding last summer, offers pay-by-app services to diners, and the restaurant reservation market is largely dominated by OpenTable. Online restaurant delivery in the United States is dominated by two firms, Seamless/Grubhub and Eat24. Reserve, then, is entering into a saturated market with notoriously fickle customers and restaurateurs.

But the startup has a secret weapon. Reserve is the first launch from Expa, an incubator (billed as a “startup studio”) helmed by Uber cofounder Garrett Camp and Foursquare cofounder Naveen Selvadurai. Expa’s portfolio currently includes three companies: Uber, Reserve, and a shadowy product called Operator. The incubator has some prominent investors as well: Sir Richard Branson, Meg Whitman, author Tim Ferriss, Google board member Ram Shriram, and TPG’s David Bonderman are all on board. In press materials, Expa asserts they have identified “many techniques that help create successful companies. This experience has been integrated into a platform that will increase a startup’s chance of success.”

And the first challenge for Reserve is selling restaurants on their vision.

Diners use Reserve by downloading an app, currently iOS only, to their phone. This app allows users to make a reservation at a restaurant–Reserve’s listings skew heavily toward the trendy and in-demand urban dining destinations–and makes money by charging diners a $5 fee. When a user goes through the app for the first time, they set a default tip amount as well (typically 20%, Hong says). The app then books the diner and their party a reservation at the restaurant of their choice, much like OpenTable does.

The biggest difference comes when diners arrive at the restaurant. Hong describes Reserve as a “Seamless or Grubhub for inside the restaurant.” Upon signing up with Reserve, restaurants are supplied with an iPad featuring a proprietary app. Servers enter the diner’s meal information into the iPad, and then manually enter information into their POS (point-of-sale) system.