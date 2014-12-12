Today in Tabs: The Take Tree

Speaking of Takes, and thanks to Jessie doxxing the Tabs Take Tree yesterday, let’s check in and see what the Take Tree has for us today.



“People who care about things are dumb,” said the tree.

(art by Alison Headley) “People who care about things are dumb,” said the tree.(art by

The rat infestation at Condé’s new 1 WTC office is one of those times reality takes the form of a metaphor that’s too on-the-nose to even acknowledge right?

[Dawkins leans out window.] “You there, boy, what day is it?” “It’s Christmas Day, sir!” “No it’s not. It is just a day. Faith is insanity.” — Avery Edison (@aedison) December 11, 2014

Today in STFU: John Herrman says that criticism is the starting point of all new things, and “stfu & build something” as a retort to critics is incoherent. Every Presidential hopeful meanwhile is busy vigorously s’ing tfu about the torture report. Quiet: SantaCon. Never quiet: white men. Should have kept quiet: Cho Hyun-ah. And it sucks but Katie is right: “STFU” is still your best option when you meet a troll.

It’s hard to decide which of these is a worse idea: a feature film shot entirely in portrait mode, or Julian Assange crowdfunding life-size statues of himself, Edward Snowden, and Chelsea Manning (as a man). Either way, it’s safe to say we have some difficult times ahead.

Andy Baio wrote about playing through the history of video games with his son. Satellite eyes makes your computer wallpaper show a satellite picture of wherever you currently are (this is more interesting on a laptop than a desktop). Youtube will let you make gifs directly from videos. The London sky-computer crashed.

“I mocked up this Angelina raincoat b/c too much shade can lead to precipitation” –@xuhulk http://t.co/wJzT0Me0qV pic.twitter.com/pbeG0Fe6Ep — kenyatta cheese (@kenyatta) December 12, 2014

It’s Friday, and traditionally that is the day Bijan phones in his tab, so let’s have it: