How The Birth Of My Son Made Me A Better Entrepreneur

While I usually advise anyone that you should never launch two products at the same time, I did exactly that this year: The birth of my little boy, Nelson, preceded the launch of my fourth startup by only a few weeks.

It has been a whirlwind of a year and I would like to pass along the lessons I have learned to anyone else attempting the entrepreneur + parent combo launch you might have coming!

Here are the lessons I learned in the last year that I found useful for business:

For many parents, especially fathers like me, the arrival of a newborn comes with the sudden realization that you have no clue about what is going on. The first few weeks are trial and error–kind of like the early stages of a startup. The solution in both cases is to see what works, and get advice from experts about what doesn’t.

There are several other similarities between growing a startup and having a baby: There are thousands of advice books and millions of Google results for relevant articles on these two subjects, but these are often more confusing than helpful. To navigate your way through this maze of information, you have to create your own path and trust a few selected advisors (in the case of a baby, that means doctors, your parents, and friends with kids) who can answer your questions and tailor advice to fit to your situation.

My initial business model was met with resistance, despite the fact that I thought it was a revolutionary “sharing-meets-crowdfunding” idea. After tough discussions with experts who said the idea was too broad, we were able to narrow it down to the give-and-take business-advice platform that we have now. I learned from my three previous startups that the difference between a successful exit and a failed startup has been my openness to advice and willingness to ask experts questions.

I remember the turning point in my last successful startup was when I cold-emailed the deputy security general of NATO for advice about our security competition. To my surprise Marshall Billingslea’s secretary replied to schedule a meeting in Brussels. In the meeting, we discussed the initiative, and then Billingslea said the phrase that changed my career: “How can I help?” The rest is history. Our company grew to 20 employees, awarded more than $5 million in prizes for our technology competitions, and industry leader InnoCentive successfully acquired the company. This experience taught me that you should never hesitate to ask to talk to an expert–it can lead to amazing things!