You Can Now Own Stephen Colbert’s Desk

I know what you’re thinking: “I want to live out my talk show host roleplaying fantasies in the privacy of my own home. And I also want to support good causes like helping military veterans and public schools.” But who has time for both? Well, this may be your big chance.

On last night’s episode of his soon-to-be-finished show, Stephen Colbert announced that he’s auctioning off iconic pieces of the set for charity. Specifically, the giant C-shaped desk from which he’s delivered his satirical takes on the news for years, as well as his famous fireplace, complete with mantle, a Colbert portrait, and a TV monitor with a fake fire on loop.

Colbert, who is moving over CBS to take over David Letterman’s job next year, is donating the proceeds from the raffle to two charities: the Yellow Ribbon Fund, which helps military veterans with health care, and Donors Choose, which has raised more than $225 million for public school classes on a project-by-project basis.

The two items will be awarded as first and second place prizes, so if you were hoping to somehow score both of them and build out your own in-home replica of the Colbert set, I’m sorry to say that those dreams have been crushed.





Still, owning either item would be very cool for any fan of the show (although, in the case of the desk, a total burden if you live in a studio apartment). If you’re interested in trying your luck, the raffle at Omaze costs $10 to enter. And even if you don’t win either, your money will wind up benefiting people that could really use a hand. How’s that for holiday spirit?