New Flower Delivery Startup UrbanStems Hopes To Bloom In New York

A colorful new startup has landed in New York: UrbanStems hopes to beat out its competition in the pricey flower delivery market by carrying fresh bouquets, wound tightly in the company’s signature burlap cloth, to your door within an hour for just $35 dollars (including delivery).

The company was conceived when cofounder Ajay Kori lived in New York and sent flowers to his girlfriend in Philadelphia for her birthday–or thought he did: “I sent flowers to surprise her, but the flowers never came.”

It got him thinking that there had to be a better way, and after hearing “story after story of people having bad flower experiences,” he called up his college buddy Jeff Sheely in Washington, D.C., and asked if he wanted to get into the flower business.

Ajay Kori and Jeff Sheely

With little background or experience–“most of knowledge came from sending flowers ourselves,” Sheely said–they got to work learning the ins and outs of the industry, and figuring out how they could simultaneously cut costs and produce a superior product.

Soon, UrbanStems became a labor of love. “Once you start doing it, you get more and more into it as you go,” Sheely said.

He explained why ordering from the big flowers retailers like 1-800 Flowers or FTD leaves so much to be desired: “All [the big players] operate on a wire service. They create something in their studio, send a wire to a local florist and the florist is responsible for re-creating it.”

The big flower companies are essentially just networks of small businesses, and those little businesses get little glory and even less profit for their floral creations. The big, impersonal system also creates a lack of customer loyalty and customer frustration, two things that the team at UrbanStems set out to fix.