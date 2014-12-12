Chicago And New York Want To Build Their Own Taxi-Hailing Apps

Uber and Lyft are building small empires, muscling their way into the territory once dominated by the taxi industry. Now local regulators are perking up with the realization that this whole hailing-a-ride-from-your-phone thing probably isn’t going away. The New York Times reports that Chicago just approved a plan to create an app that makes it possible to hail taxis from a smartphone. On Monday, a similar app was proposed in New York City, although that bill is still awaiting a vote. Per the report: