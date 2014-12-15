What It’s Like To Be One Of The Few Female Aerospace Engineers

She helped design the 70-foot parachute that slowed the descent of the Curiosity rover so it could land safely on Mars in 2012, and she’s currently working on an experiment intended to make its way to the International Space Station in 2016.

Yet, at a conference a few years ago, Sengupta was struck by a thought as she listened to one of the speakers explain to the audience how appreciative he was of the mentors who’d had a hand in inspiring him and helping shape the direction of his career.

Anita Sengupta

“I sat there thinking, I’ve been working here for 10 years, and I never had that,” she said, lamenting the reality that there still aren’t enough women in her field that other women can look up to. “It was sad for me to come to that realization. But I think, as a result of that, I’ve always pushed myself like crazy.

“For me, the motivation comes from within. I’ve had people ask me, when I would tell them what I wanted to do as a career–‘Are you sure you want to do that?’ And tell me it’s very competitive and very difficult. I just don’t try to be anything different than what I am. I’m happy to be a girl, to look like a girl, to be from my generation and I’m not going to pretend to be something I’m not.”

I’ve had people ask me, ‘Are you sure you want to do that?’

Sengupta’s PhD is in aerospace engineering, a field where women are largely underrepresented. One reason she’s keen to talk about her education and her experience is that she thinks the shortage of women in STEM and related fields tends to perpetuate itself.