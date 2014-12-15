See Lincoln, JFK, Thatcher, And Other World Leaders As Hipsters

Yes, Abraham Lincoln did have a beard that would get him elected to the office of King of Austin, Texas, currently, and sure, he had a fondness for hats, but neither of those predilections made him a hipster. Shame on you for even thinking that. One artist wanted to imagine what Lincoln and several of history’s other most memorable leaders would look like as artisanal, art-damaged urban bohemians, and made it so .





Illustrator Amit Shimoni recently created a series of illustrations entitled “Hipstory,” which reimagines the rulers who shaped our world as people you would stop and point at in the street. The artist wrote in a post on Bored Panda that he often finds himself “thinking about the differences between these world’s greatest leaders, their beliefs and motivations, and our self-centered generation.” The months in development project puts those leaders in a modern context, and although they do look spiffy, one imagines their goals might be a bit less ambitious today.

In the series, President Kennedy, the man who drastically expanded the American space program and put a man on the moon is revealed with a pompadour and pencil-thin wisp of a mustache, like a common tramp. Prime Minister Thatcher, who oversaw the Falklands War, rocks a strapless leopard bra and mesh shirt, while Winston Churchill is dressed like a Vaudevillian strongman. Che Guevera would rolling over in his grave, though, not because he is shown here wearing a shirt of himself, but because those shirts have long been passé and the iconic image of himself is currently out of fashion.

