We Have Officially Hit Peak “All About That Bass” Parody

People of the Internet, listen very closely to what I’m about to say: STOP with the “All About That Bass” parodies.

No disrespect to Meghan Trainor–her song is a female-empowering toe-tapper, most definitely. But cramming your own mundane life situations into the beat of a hit single and dancing around like the god of rhythm has forsaken you is officially a diversion past its prime.

And if there’s anything worse than making a parody everyone in the free world has already made, it’s making that parody so late in the game. The video for “All About That Bass” dropped in early June–NASA interns, you get an E for effort but why are we just now embarrassing ourselves in December?

YouTube is littered with these parodies, if you must. Or, consider the bundle we’ve assembled above and then put it to rest for good.