See New “Star Wars” Character Names Revealed On Vintage Trading Cards

By now, you’ve seen the trailer for the new Star Wars movie enough times that you could draw scenes from it by memory, like a dream-haunted child in a horror movie. You’ve probably seen a few parodies as well, which are apparently something of a cottage industry at the moment. The truth of the matter is this, though, we basically know next to nothing about this movie. Late on Thursday, however, writer/director/Hogwarts graduate J.J. Abrams let slip one juicy detail to go along with the trailer: some of the new characters’ names.





Ever the overachiever, Abrams didn’t merely tweet out a list of The Force Awakens cast members alongside a bunch of syllables that don’t seem to go together. Instead, his team created retro trading cards of the Topps-brand cards that used to come out in conjunction with huge crowd-pleaser flicks, and made them an Entertainment Weekly exclusive. (Sources say Co.Create was probably his second choice.) It certainly beats 15 years ago, when you were shopping at Circuit City and someone mentioned that Liam Neeson would be playing something called “Qui-Gon Jinn” in The Phantom Menace!

While the whole cast couldn’t possibly be revealed in the eight cards issued so far, we now know that the sweaty-faced stormtrooper played by John Boyega is named Finn, the beige-draped desert lady played by Daisy Ridley is Rey, and the fighter pilot played by Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron. Also, the cloaked figure with the controversial cross-saber, probably played by Adam Driver, who is known to be the villain of the film, now has the name Kylo Ren. And, of course, there’s the little spinny half-snowman droid who a generation of children will grow up liking more than R2-D2 because they’re wrong. That little guy has a name, and it is BB-8.

Whether Abrams and co. go the distance and actually distribute these cards once the rest of the characters are announced is, like most everything in this production, a red-level alert secret. For now, though, have a look through all the mock-ups in the slides above.