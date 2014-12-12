Stay Calm: YouTube Is Testing An Easy GIF Tool

It looks like YouTube is testing a new animated GIF tool that lets you clip a few loopable seconds at a time. First spotted by Andy Baio , the new “GIF” section can be found when you press the “Share” tab underneath a video. It’s a bit like the app GIF Brewery , but with less steps. And free.

Here’s where you can find it:





Big caveat: For now, it looks like the feature is only available for videos on PBS’s Idea Channel, which recently did a big promotional push on Twitter for an episode about… GIFs.

Everything else on YouTube—say, this time-sucking compilation of chill bears—doesn’t have the GIF option. We’ve reached out to YouTube to see if this feature is something they plan on rolling out widely, and will update this post when we hear back. (Update: A YouTube representative said that, yes, the feature is coming.)

After you set the time parameters for extraction, and maybe add some text, you’re given a direct link to the .gif file as well as an embed code. Here’s a test:





Give it a shot yourself here.