5 Email Myths You Should Stop Believing

Everyone wants to work smarter, but sometimes it’s the little things that weigh us down. Like email.

Most of us spend more than a quarter of our workday sending and receiving messages. Instead of struggling to keep up, Matthew Bellows, CEO of email tracking software company Yesware says we should be using it more efficiently.

“When we started Yesware in 2010, people were telling us that email was dead; clearly that’s not true,” says Bellows. “Email is a great piece of technology that is very functional and ubiquitous. It’s powerful and sticky in a professional way.”

But it can be a time suck if you don’t know how to use it, or if you buy into the common myths. To determine the most productive way to use email, Bellows tested the top five myths against an analysis of 500,000 emails to figure out what’s true and what’s not:

The reality is that there is no best day of the workweek to send an email, says Bellows.

Ninety percent of emails that receive responses are replied to within one day of being received.

“We looked at half million emails and found that open and reply rates are similar Monday through Friday,” he says. However, things are much different on the weekend; the Yesware study found that open and reply rates are significantly higher.

Bellows recommends sending emails that arrive on Saturday or Sunday: “There is less competition in the inbox,” he says. If you don’t want to work weekends, take advantage of email service providers that offer settings that allow you to schedule delivery for a later date.