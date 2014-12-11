Best Buy Joins the List of 2014’s Worst Corporate Tweets

At 10 a.m. this morning, I shot a video at Fast Company counting down the worst corporate tweets of 2014. And then, this afternoon, Best Buy did this:





You won’t get the joke–and we use the term “joke” loosely here–if you don’t listen to the podcast Serial. A high school girl was alleged to have been murdered in a Best Buy parking lot, and there’s a dispute over whether the parking lot contained a pay phone. So in sum, Best Buy’s humor here is: “We’re a central location in a terrible tragedy! Pay phones!”

Was anyone more tasteless this year? Judge for yourself. Here are the eight (other) worst corporate tweets of the year: