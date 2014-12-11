Today In Tabs: Upsettling News From Garb Planet

The cover of Run-D.M.C.’s third album, Raising Hell, features two black men in puffy black jackets who’ve just stepped through a doorway. It’s purple, and the title is printed in green on the far left near the spine. The shot is blurred. The two figures look like they’re in motion.

“When you have come to regard your very skin color as an insufferable disease, when you have to punch other people in the mouth just so you can be ok with who you are, not giving a fuck is the single most divine experience you can ever have,” Carvell Wallace writes at Pitchfork, in a quietly seething essay titled “How to Raise Hell in Three Steps: on Run-D.M.C., Parliament, Blackness and Revolution”. Wallace continues:

But then like an act of nature, like the rain that suddenly sprang up these past few weeks to end the California drought, an “officer involved shooting occurred.” And another one occurred. And another one occurred. And another one occurred. And with each one, we lose a fuck.

Stepping through a doorway implies movement, which in turn implies direction. What were they moving toward, and what were they leaving behind?

“…[I]t’s a lyric from [“Proud To Be Black”] that seems most prescient nearly 30 years later,” Wallace says.