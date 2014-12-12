advertisement
Tourist’s “Illuminate” Video Uses ’90s Video Game Aesthetics Teleported To 2014

By Sophie Weiner

Tourist, the moniker for William Phillips, an electronic musician in London, recently released a video for his single “Illuminate.” The catchy electro-pop tune was set to animated visuals directed and designed by graphic artist Nicolas Ménard. Ménard’s video tells the story of a man who, in 1992, received love letters in Korean, which “since Google Translate doesn’t exist yet,” he cannot understand.

The animations in the video, which involve Escher-like geometric loops and 8-bit shapes, were inspired by the 1992 Nintendo Game Boy game X, which was renowned for having polygon-based graphics on a handheld device, and The 3-D Battles of WorldRunner a NES game released in 1987. These early game graphics are amped up to resemble what games might look like now if their aesthetic was stuck in the early ’90s.

[h/t Behance]

