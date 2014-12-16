This Home-Grown Fungi Will Eat Your Plastic Trash (And Then You Can Eat The Fungi)

Here’s one way to get rid of plastic waste: Eat it. A new tabletop farm is designed to use mushrooms to break down plastic and turn it into a safe and even tasty snack.

“We wanted to work with material that has not been considered as food so far,” says designer Katharina Unger, who worked with Julia Kaisinger and biology researchers at Utretcht University on the project.





The Fungi Mutarium’s speculative design is a response to two global challenges. First, the world produces 280 million tons of plastic waste per year, and, at the same time, many regions are struggling to produce enough food for quickly growing populations.

“Farmers are increasingly dealing with extreme environmental conditions to produce food,” Unger says. “Fungi Mutarium is a projection of how new biotechnologies might be applied to grow edible material on so far harmful or even toxic waste material.”

The system sterilizes plastic trash with UV light, which helps start the degradation process. Next, the tiny pieces of plastic are placed in cups made of a jelly-like edible substance called agar. A few drops of fungi sprouts are piped in the cup and start to grow, digesting the plastic along the way. Eventually, the plastic is gone and the fungi-filled cup is ready for lunch.

“It’s ready to eat when there is no more visible plastic material inside,” says Unger. “At that point it is overgrown with fluffy white mycelium.”

The result tastes, unsurprisingly, like mushrooms, although the designers have also created recipes to flavor the agar cups. One version is inspired by Japanese food, another is a sweet-and-sour mango and carrot combination, and a dessert version uses chocolate and peach puree. Specially designed utensils let diners scrape the fungi from the cup, slice it up, and suck it through a straw.