How The Deepest, Darkest Secrets Of Moms Shape The Products In Aisle 6

To hear Katherine Wintsch describe it, the most important people at some of the biggest retail companies know nothing about one of their biggest demographics: moms. “When I sit in meetings, the way people talk about mothers, it’s like it’s the 1950s,” said the founder of The Mom Complex , which works with the likes of PlaySkool and Unilever on product development and marketing research specifically geared toward America’s 80 million moms. “They think we’re all June Cleaver, and happy all the time, and baking all the time.”

Katherine Wintsch

As a mother of two, Wintsch however knows the truth about raising kids in 2014, and it’s certainly nothing like Leave it to Beaver.

While working in advertising for 12 years, Wintsch witnessed the creation of campaigns depicting the most idealized version of moms based on outdated (and incorrect) notions of motherhood. “It’s really outdated. It’s archaic,” she said. “It really bothers me–it bothered me so much that I created a company to fix it.”

In 2010 she started The Mom Complex with the hopes of giving retailers a better understanding of the people buying their products. The case for her services isn’t hard to make: the global spending power just of millennial-aged moms is on track to hit $2.45 trillion next year, according to Oracle. In the last four years she has attracted some of the biggest names in retail including Kellogg, Discovery, Kimberly-Clark, and about 15 other clients.

The misguided conceptions of moms come from focus groups, which don’t elicit the most honest responses from participants. “If you take eight moms who don’t know each other, plop them down in this lab-rat like focus group facility, and ask them what are their challenges, they’re going to sit up really tall and say they’re a great mom,” Wintsch says. Moms want to look like good moms in front of other moms, probably because of all the advertising out there depicting perfect moms.





The Mom Complex, in contrast, attempts to provoke real talk from a variety of moms. Instead of focus groups, Wintsch runs what she calls “innovation sessions.” The difference between the gatherings, mainly, is that the participants and execs sit in the same room, rather than separated by a one-way mirrored wall. That alone does not result in useful and productive conversations. To get the women comfortable with sharing, the sessions start with a spiel from Wintsch about the importance of their honest feedback, which is so valuable that senior executives took time out of their busy schedules to attend.

Next, Wintsch and the moms educate the execs about the reality of motherhood. “We don’t hold anything back. It’s the raw, real ugly truth about being a mom,” she says. Floor to ceiling banners on the walls project the “deepest, darkest secrets” of moms, such as pictures of stretch marks, quotes from mothers about they hate how the entire house looks like a preschool because of all the toys, or disheartening statistics like the one that a mom gets thanked once every 20 days, on average.